Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of LPRO opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Open Lending by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Open Lending by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,268,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 272,535 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Open Lending by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Open Lending by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.