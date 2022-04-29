Opium (OPIUM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487,803.00

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Opium has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $487,803.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.48 or 0.07239678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

