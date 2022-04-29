Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPTHF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,185. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

