Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $28.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $29.88. 960,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
