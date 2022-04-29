Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

