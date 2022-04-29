Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

OBNK stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,584. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $894.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Earnings History for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

