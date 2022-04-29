Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

OBNK stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,584. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $894.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.