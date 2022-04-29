Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 38,976 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 523,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 298,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 29,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,668,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

