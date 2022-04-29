OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-6.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.160-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.10. 125,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,594. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

