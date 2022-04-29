Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $81.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

