Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

OTTR opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

