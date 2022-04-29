Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,970,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

