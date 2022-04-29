Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.
Shares of OMI stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,970,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
