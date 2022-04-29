Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXBDF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

