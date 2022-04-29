Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF remained flat at $$6.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

