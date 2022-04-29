Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) PT Lowered to GBX 400

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.92) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.07) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

OTC ONTTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.