Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,021. The company has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $35,390.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

