Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacBio’s wider-than-expected loss per share in fourth-quarter 2021 is concerning. Continued adjusted loss per share raises apprehensions. Year-over-year operating loss is another area of worry. Production constraints and business seasonality are major headwinds for PacBio. Stiff competition and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, PacBio has underperformed its industry. Yet, solid uptick in both arms and strength in its Instrument and Consumables revenues in the quarter are impressive. Robust geographical results buoy optimism. The company’s slew of deals over the past few months also augurs well. Gross margin expansion bodes well. PacBio’s unique technology and product development activities are encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. PacBio’s fourth-quarter revenues were better than expected.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

