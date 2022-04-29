Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.63.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. 3,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

