PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.17 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $308,288.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.10 or 0.07270365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057140 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

