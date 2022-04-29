Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 363188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

PCRFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Panasonic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.