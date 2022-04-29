Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 218.5% in April

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 218.5% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $888.75.

PANDY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 13,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,213. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

