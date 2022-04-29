Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.75 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.48 or 0.07239678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,350,601 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

