Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PTHRF stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

