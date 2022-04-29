PANTHEON X Achieves Market Cap of $870,504.81 (XPN)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $870,504.81 and approximately $2,186.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00031725 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00101427 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.