Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $118,440.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $428,097.36 and $118,440.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

