Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 85.0% in April

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 117,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

