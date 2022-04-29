Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 2,354,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Paramount Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 441,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 339,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

