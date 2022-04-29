Parity Group (LON:PTY) Trading Down 6.7%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 111,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 67,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Parity Group (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

