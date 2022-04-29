Parity Group (LON:PTY) Trading Down 6.7%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 111,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 67,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.
About Parity Group
