Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 239,593 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $56,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,459,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,953,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,943,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.83. 688,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,213. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

