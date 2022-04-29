Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

HD traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.40. 4,875,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.