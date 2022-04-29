Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

