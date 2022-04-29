Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $25.56 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $292.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,716. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $181.19 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.21 and a 200-day moving average of $262.55.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.