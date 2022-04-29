Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $35.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 315,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
