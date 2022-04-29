Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Infosys by 173.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,324,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,060. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

