Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $58.97 on Friday, reaching $1,955.47. The stock had a trading volume of 275,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,970. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,009.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,953.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.