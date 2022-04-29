Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,321 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

