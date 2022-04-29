Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

LRCX stock traded down $18.73 on Friday, reaching $465.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,915. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $449.50 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.14 and its 200 day moving average is $591.35. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

