Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

