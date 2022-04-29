Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

PNC traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,114. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.59 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average of $199.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.