Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,639 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 4,583,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,420. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

