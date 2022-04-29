Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $75,385,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of UPS traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. 4,852,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,462. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

