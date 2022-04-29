Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 151,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

ORCL traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.