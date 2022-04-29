Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.30.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.29. 278,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,338. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.83. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

