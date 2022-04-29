Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after buying an additional 416,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 136,155 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 73,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,794,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.