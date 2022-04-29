Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Paycom Software stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.48. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.59 and its 200-day moving average is $387.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $281.52 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

