Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $295.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.52 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

