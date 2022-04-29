PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. 24,437,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,510,988. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

