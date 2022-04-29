PayPal’s (PYPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

