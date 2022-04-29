Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $8.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PSFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 5,451,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

