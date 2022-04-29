Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $8.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.
Several analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of PSFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 5,451,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
About Paysafe (Get Rating)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.