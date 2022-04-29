PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PCSB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 26,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $280.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.