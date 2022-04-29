Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 4.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.29. 27,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,890,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock valued at $507,367. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,799 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

